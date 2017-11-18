Leicester vs Manchester City Injury News and Predicted Lineups

Manchester City will be looking to extend their outstanding run of form when they travel to Leicester later this afternoon.
Pep Guardiola’s men are still unbeaten in the league and they have been unplayable at times.
Leicester have shown signs of improvement since the appointment of Puel but this will be quite a challenge for them.
The Foxes have only lost one of their nine matches and are unbeaten in Claude Puel’s first two matches. Meanwhile, City are eight points clear at the top of the Premier League and have won each of their last 15 matches.
Leicester won this fixture last season and Manchester City will be looking for revenge this time.
Leicester will be without the services of Matty James, Adrien Silva and Robert Huth for this one.
Manchester City will be without Kompany, Mendy and Otamendi for the trip to King Power Stadium.
Predicted Leicester Starting Lineup (4-4-1-1): Schmeichel; Simpson, Morgan, Maguire, Fuchs; Mahrez, Ndidi, Iborra, Gray; Okazaki; Vardy
Predicted Manchester City Starting Lineup (4-3-3): Ederson; Walker, Stones, Fernandinho, Delph; De Bruyne, Gundogan, Silva; Sterling, Jesus, Sane