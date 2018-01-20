Leicester ready to listen to offers for £29m Algerian international

Leicester City will sell striker Islam Slimani this January with Besiktas wanting to sign the forward to replace £27m Everton signing Cenk Tosun.
Slimani signed for the Foxes for £29m, a club record signing, back in 2016. but the 29-year-old has started only one Premier League game since September and scored just five goals in all competitions this season. Manager Claude Puel has admitted that the striker’s future does not lie with the club.
“I repeat, that since the beginning, that we have a lot of strikers. We need to make a good balance for the team, to give game time for all the players. We have six strikers. It will be important in this transfer window to find a good balance
“We will see if some players can win some game time at other clubs but we have to discuss with these players,” said Puel.
The Foxes, however, will not compromise on the cost of the Algerian international who has 56 caps for the national team and will not sell the player for cheap.
Besiktas lost Tosun to Everton and Besiktas president, Fikret Orman, was at King Power Stadium on Tuesday night to see Slimani play against Fleetwood in the FA Cup. The club has also been linked with West Ham striker Javier Hernandez.
Besiktas now prioritising Chicharito and Slimani as they have most chance of happening. Exploring chances of loan with a view to buy
