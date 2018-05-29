Leicester to offer Jamie Vardy a new deal

Jamie Vardy is set to be offered a new contract by Leicester City which if he accepts, will make him the highest paid player in the club’s history.
Vardy has put all talks about his future on hold until after the World Cup. He is currently on duty with the England national team as he is part of Gareth Southgate’s 23-man squad that is set to travel to Russia to play in the World Cup this summer.
Vardy is reportedly a target of Spanish giants Atletico Madrid, however it is understood that he wishes to remain with the Foxes.
After playing a big role in helping Leicester win the Premier League title during the 2015/16 campaign, Vardy was rewarded with a new four-year contract worth £100 000 per week. He was the subject of a £20 million bid from Arsenal during that summer.
In order to reduce the chances of Vardy ever leaving, Leicester are looking to extend his deal by a further year and make him the highest paid player in their history.
If he accepts the deal, his salary will increase from £100 000 per week to £120 000 per week.
Vardy will likely agree to the deal and this will be a huge boost for the Foxes, especially as Riyadh Mahrez looks likely to join Manchester City this summer.