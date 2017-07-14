Leicester target Gylfi Sigurdsson prefers to join Everton

Leicester City are set to miss out on the signing of Gylfi Sigurdsson this summer.
The Foxes were interested in signing the Iceland international but the 27-year-old prefers to join Everton instead.
According to Leicester Mercury, Leicester submitted a club record bid of £40million rejected for the Swansea star earlier this month. Everton have now made a similar offer for the player.
As per the report, Sigurdsson is keen on joining Ronald Koeman’s side this month and he has already been withdrawn from the pre-season squad.
The local outlet from Leicester claims that the player’s head has been turned by Everton’s ambition in the transfer market. The Toffees have been very active this summer and have signed the likes of Rooney, Keane, Pickford, Klaassen and Ramirez so far.
Missing out on Sigurdsson will be a major blow for the Foxes. They were keen on breaking the club transfer record for the Swansea star but the player is clearly not interested in a move to King Power Stadium.
Furthermore, to make things worse, star winger Riyad Mahrez has been linked with a move away from the club. The Algerian is keen on leaving Leicester this summer.