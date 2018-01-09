Leicester looking to sell Kelechi Iheanacho

Leicester City are looking to cut their losses on the former Manchester City forward Kelechi Iheanacho.
The young striker has struggled to impress since his move to King Power and he is behind the likes of Vardy, Okazaki and Slimani in the pecking order.
According to reports, the player is earning around £115,000-a-week and the Foxes cannot afford to spend that kind of money for a squad player. Therefore, they are looking to sell the player for less than what they paid.
Although the player has struggled to hold down a starting berth under Puel, it would be a mistake to sell him just yet.
Iheanacho is a prodigious talent and he was very highly rated during his time at Manchester City. The player is currently suffering from a loss of confidence. Leicester should look to send him out on loan and let him rebuild his fitness and form.
There is no doubt that Iheanacho has the talent to justify the £25m fee Leicester paid for him. The Foxes will have to be patient with him for now.