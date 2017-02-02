Leicester City vs Manchester United Prediction, Betting Tips, Preview & Live Stream Info ahead of this weekend’s Premier League fixture.
Leicester City vs Manchester United
English Premier League 2016/17
5th February, 16:00 pm BST
King Power Stadium, Leicester
Live Stream: Watch Leicester City vs Manchester United live on Sky Sports 1
Leicester City Team News & Preview
Leicester City host Manchester United in the Premier League this weekend and the Foxes will be desperate to get their season back on track.
Having won the Premier League last year, Leicester were expected to cement themselves as a top-half side this season. However, the defending champions are flirting with relegation right now.
Claudio Ranieri’s men are in abysmal form right now and will be dreading the visit of Manchester United on Sunday.
The home side will be without Slimani and Ulloa for this weekend’s game.
Predicted Leicester City Starting Lineup (4-4-2): Schmeichel; Simpson, Morgan, Huth, Fuchs; Mahrez, Drinkwater, Ndidi, Albrighton; Vardy, Gray
Manchester United Team News & Preview
Manchester United failed to win their last Premier League outing and will be looking to get back to winning ways here.
They are four points behind fourth-placed Liverpool and Jose Mourinho will be hoping to cut down the deficit this time around. The Red Devils are already out of the title race and will be desperate to finish in top four now.
The away side cannot afford to drop more points and lose ground on their top four rivals. This will be a must win game for Manchester United.
Phil Jones and James Wilson are the only United players injured right now.
Predicted Manchester United Starting Lineup (4-2-3-1): De Gea; Valencia, Smalling, Bailly, Blind; Herrera, Carrick; Martial, Pogba, Rooney; Ibrahimovic
Leicester City vs Manchester United Key Stats
Leicester have failed to score in their last 4 matches in the Premier League.
Manchester United are undefeated in their last 13 matches in the Premier League.
Leicester have lost their last 3 matches in the Premier League.
Leicester have conceded at least 2 goals in 5 of their last 6 home matches in the Premier League.
Manchester United are unbeaten in their last 5 matches against Leicester City.
Leicester City vs Manchester United Betting Tips
Manchester United have been difficult to beat over the last few months in the Premier League. Also, Leicester have been in atrocious form. Get the Red Devils to win.
Leicester City have struggled to score goals in the Premier League lately. Get Manchester United to keep a clean sheet.
The Foxes have conceded a fair few at home this season. Bet on over 2.5 goals.
Leicester City vs Manchester United Prediction
Leicester City’s horrible run of form is likely to continue for another week at the very least. Manchester United will be determined to get back to winning ways after drawing against Hull.
The away side have the form and momentum with them and will punish Leicester for their failings.
Leicester City 0-3 Manchester United