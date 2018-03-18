Leicester City vs Chelsea confirmed starting line-ups

Chelsea visit Leicester City in the FA Cup on Sunday hoping to put the disappointment of exiting the Champions League firmly behind them.
Lionel Messi’s inspired performance led Barcelona to a 3-0 victory at the Nou Camp and ended the Blues’ interest in the competition.
Antonio Conte’s side triumphed 2-1 at the King Power Stadium earlier in the season and they can be backed at 15/2 to match that scoreline this weekend.
Leicester progressed to the last eight courtesy of a 1-0 victory over Sheffield United, while Chelsea ran out 4-0 winners against Hull City.
Chelsea have lost just one of their last 15 meetings with Leicester and they are strong favourites to extend that record.
The visitors are priced at 11/10, with Leicester on offer at 5/2 and the draw available at 12/5.
Confirmed starting-line-ups:
Here's our starting XI to face Chelsea: Schmeichel, Simpson, Morgan (c), Maguire, Chilwell, Ndidi, Iborra, Mahrez, Albrighton, Iheanacho, Vardy.
Subs: Hamer, Fuchs, Dragović, Silva, Gray, Okazaki, Diabaté. #LeiChe pic.twitter.com/F6Nw7R2z02
— Leicester City (@LCFC) March 18, 2018
Chelsea team: Caballero; Azpilicueta (c), Christensen, Rudiger; Moses, Bakayoko, Kante, Alonso; Willian, Morata, Hazard.
Subs: Eduardo, Cahill, Zappacosta, Emerson, Fabregas, Pedro, Giroud. #LEICHE pic.twitter.com/GlJw0EAvVu
— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) March 18, 2018