Leicester City star Riyad Mahrez wants to join Arsenal this summer

Leicester City winger Riyad Mahrez has his heart set on a move to Arsenal.
The Algerian has been linked with a move away from the King Power Stadium for a while now and Don Balon report (translated by SportWitness) that the 27-year-old wants to join the Gunners now.
Manchester City tried to sign the player in January but the Foxes blocked a move.
Don Balon are claiming that Mahrez is not keen on a move to City anymore. He believes that Guardiola will use him as a squad player at Etihad and therefore he is willing to turn them down if an offer comes in this summer.
At Arsenal, Mahrez will be able to hold down a regular starting berth and that interests him.
It will be interesting to see whether the Gunners make a move for the former Premier League winner at the end of this season.
The North London giants could certainly use someone like him. Arsenal are in need of a right-sided winger and Mahrez has proven his worth in the Premier League over the last few seasons. The 27-year-old has scored 11 goals for the Foxes this season.
Leicester were unwilling to sell him earlier this year and therefore they will demand a premium if they are forced to sell anytime soon.