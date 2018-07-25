Leicester City star Harry Maguire hopeful of joining Manchester United

As per the information gathered by the Daily Mail, Leicester City defender and England star Harry Maguire believes he will join Manchester United in the ongoing transfer window.
Harry Maguire has been a summer transfer window target for the manager of the Red Devils, Jose Mourinho. As per the information from the Daily Mail which is relayed by the Daily Express, Leicester City have slapped a huge price tag on the centre back following his bright performance at the FIFA 2018 World Cup.
Irrespective of the price tag, Harry Maguire remains confident that he will be a Manchester United player in the next two weeks of the summer transfer window. A different report from the Daily Mail had revealed the Red Devils were considering a bid of 65 million pounds for the centre back.
During an interview with The Sun, Harry Maguire was asked about the possibility of him leaving Leicester City. Harry Maguire dropped a hint that he could leave the King Power Stadium in the summer transfer window.
“Every player wants to play at the highest level. I’ve just come back from playing at a World Cup, where I really enjoyed the high pressure of the games. It was something that I really thrived off,” Harry Maguire said during the interview.
Manchester United have so far completed three signings Fred, Diogo Dalot and Lee Grant, but the former Real Madrid and Inter Milan manager is unhappy with the Red Devils’ transfer business so far. Jose Mourinho wants to add two more players to his squad in the summer transfer window.
“I would get two more players. But one thing is what I would like, another thing is what is going to happen,” said the manager of Manchester United.