Leicester City stand firm over Riyad Mahrez transfer

Leicester City are set to reject a third bid from AS Roma for winger Riyad Mahrez.
The Serie A side have already had offers of £20m and £27m knocked back, while an increased bid of £31.8m still falls short of Leicester’s £50m valuation.
Roma have set a deadline of August 15 for their offer to be accepted, but according to the Mirror the Foxes will rebuff this latest attempt to lure Mahrez to Italy.
The 26-year-old confirmed he wanted to leave the King Power Stadium earlier this summer, but played the full game in Leicester’s 4-3 Premier League defeat at Arsenal on Friday.
Mahrez has scored 35 goals in over 100 appearances for City since moving from French Ligue 2 side Le Havre in 2014.
He has been linked with Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur during the summer, but Leicester have stood firm over their valuation.
Arsene Wenger has previously spoken of his admiration for the 26-year-old, but he has also stated that Arsenal have no space to fit Mahrez in his side.
Mauricio Pochettino is another known admirer of the winger, but the Spurs’ boss has been put off by Leicester’s asking price.
Leicester are also battling to keep hold of Danny Drinkwater, with Chelsea expected to step up their chase of the midfielder this week.
According to the Express, Blues’ boss Antonio Conte will submit a bid of £25 million in the next 24 hours as he looks to strengthen his squad.
The Foxes have already rejected a £15m bid from Chelsea, but Saturday’s 3-2 defeat at home to Burnley has highlighted the need for Conte to strengthen his squad.