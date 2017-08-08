Leicester City set to sign George Thomas

Leicester City are close to announcing the transfer of George Thomas from Coventry City.
The highly talented striker is set to join the Foxes this summer after a compensation package was agreed between the two clubs. Thomas is out of contract this summer and the player has decided to turn down a renewal option at the Ricoh Arena.
As per the reports, Coventry manager Mark Robins wanted to hold on to the player but Thomas wanted another challenge. The player was offered fresh terms at the club but he has opted to join Leicester instead.
According to Coventry Telegraph, the transfer should be confirmed today.
Coventry will receive a fee of around £450,000 plus add-ons for the prodigiously talented forward.
The 20-year-old has been a key member of Wales’ U20 side and has managed to establish himself as a starter for Coventry during the closing stages of last season. Thomas’ goal in the Checkatrade Trophy Final triumph at Wembley remains his most important contribution for Coventry so far.
Thomas’ decision to join Leicester City makes a lot of sense. Not only are they a bigger club and will give him the chance to play in the Premier League, they are also his local club. The striker has been at Coventry since he was a young boy, but Leicester City have always been his boyhood club.
The young forward scored 9 goals for Coventry last season and he will be expected to join up with Leicester’s youth team now.