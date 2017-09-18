Leicester City plagued with injuries ahead of Liverpool clash

Liverpool travel to King Power Stadium for their Carabao Cup clash against Leicester City tomorrow night and the visitors will be looking to get back to winning ways.
The Reds have not won any of their last three matches in all competitions and Jurgen Klopp’s men will be under a lot of pressure to turn it around.
Liverpool are set to give their young players a chance against the Foxes tomorrow night and the likes of Ward, Solanke, Grujic, Flanagan, Chamberlain and Woodburn are all expected to play.
Klopp has been handed a major pre-match boost by the Leicester City manager who confirmed that the likes of Jamie Vardy, Christian Fuchs and Matty James are missing out with injuries.
Jamie Vardy suffered a muscular injury at the weekend and won’t be risked here, while Christian Fuchs is also sidelined with an eye injury. Former Manchester City striker Kelechi Iheanacho could replace Vardy as Leicester’s starting striker tomorrow. The Foxes paid big money for him and he has the talent to lead the line for them.
Leicester City manager Craig Shakespeare has confirmed that the likes of Josh Knight and Hamza Choudhury will play a part against the Reds tomorrow.
CS: “@vardy7 hasn’t trained. He’s got a tight groin. He won’t be one to risk, so we’ll assess him tomorrow.” #LeiLiv pic.twitter.com/MkwoukpMcW
CS: “@mattyjames_22 and @FuchsOfficial won’t be included in the squad. Christian managed to train today, but Matty didn’t.” #LeiLiv pic.twitter.com/gwvTsf3L1s
CS: “We’re going to bring two young lads into the squad in Josh Knight who, played before, and Hamza Choudhury.” #LeiLiv pic.twitter.com/gEAu76xEeD
