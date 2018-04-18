Leicester City lining up a summer move for Aston Villa’s Jack Grealish

Leicester City are interested in signing the Championship playmaker Jack Grealish this summer.
According to reports, the Foxes will make a move to sign the Aston Villa star if the Villans fail to secure promotion to the Premier League.
Apparently, Leicester want the 22-year-old attacking midfielder to play behind Jamie Vardy next season.
Algerian winger Riyad Mahrez is expected to leave the club at the end of this season and Grealish is likely to be his replacement if Steve Bruce’s men fail to secure promotion.
Grealish has been outstanding for Aston Villa in the Championship this season and he is ready to make the step up to the Premier League.
It will be interesting to see whether the 22-year-old is open to the move if an offer comes along. Grealish has three goals and five assists this season for Villa and he will be offered a pay rise if the Championship giants go up.
The young midfielder will need to decide on his move very carefully. He cannot afford to sit on the bench at a Premier League club at this stage of his career. Grealish will need to play week in week out and Claude Puel could certainly help him with his development.
Grealish is valued at around £20million and Leicester should have no problems paying that if Mahrez moves on.
The report adds that Premier League champions Manchester City are keeping tabs on the Aston Villa star as well.