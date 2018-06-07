Leicester City leading the race for James Maddison

Leicester City are leading the race to sign James Maddison from Norwich this summer.
The 21-year-old is one of England’s finest young talents right now and he has been linked with a move to the Premier League.
As per the reports, Everton are also interested in signing the attacking midfielder but Leicester City are currently in pole position to sign him.
Maddison prefers a switch to the King Power Stadium, which would take him closer to his hometown of Coventry. Leicester are now pushing to complete the move before selling Riyad Mahrez to Manchester City.
The 21-year-old Norwich star managed to excel in the Championship last season. He scored 14 goals and picked up 8 assists for Daniel Farke’s team.
Signing the England youth international would be quite a coup for the Foxes. Maddison has world-class potential and he could be a leading Premier League star in a future.
Puel has already improved Leicester’s defence this summer and it seems that he is looking to add to his attack now.