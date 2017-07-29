Leicester City hopeful of completing £25m deal for Manchester City striker

Leicester City boss Craig Shakespeare has confirmed that the club is hopeful of sealing the transfer of Manchester City striker Kelechi Iheanacho.
The Nigerian International has been heavily linked with a move to the King Power Stadium this summer, with reports suggesting that he is set to have medical ahead of his proposed £25 million switch from Manchester City.
But according to Sky Sports, the deal is being held up by Iheanacho’s contractual issues, including the possibility of a buy-back clause and his image rights, although Leicester City’s first team coach Craig Shakespeare is remaining optimistic about signing the highly-rated 20-year-old.
Following Foxes’ 0-0 draw with MK Dons on Friday night, Shakespeare said of signing Iheanacho: “I’m hoping so, but I am like every other manager at the moment. I think we all find it frustrating but it is the current market.
“You saw with the Harry Maguire one, we got that done quick – when he is in the door we can announce it.
“At the moment, of course, we are interested in players as most of the Premier League is, but you can see that clubs won’t really talk about it until they are over the line.”
Leicester are reportedly resigned to the idea of losing their attacker Riyad Mahrez this summer despite rejecting AS Roma’s second bid of around £27 million for the Algerian International. Shakespeare eyes Iheanacho as a potential replacement for Mahrez, who scored 10 goals and provided five assists last season.
The Foxes have already recruited Spanish midfielder Vicente Iborra and goalkeeper Eldin Jakupovic alongside Harry Maguire from Hull City in a £17 million transfer deal.