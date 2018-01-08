Leicester City have agreed a fee for Mali forward Fousseni Diabate

Leicester City are close to completing their first January signing.
According to reports, the Foxes have agreed on a fee with the Ligue 2 French side Gazelec Ajaccio for young Mali forward Fousseni Diabate.
The report claims that Leicester City will pay around €2 million for the 22-year-old’s services.
Ahmed Musa has been linked with a move away from the club in the recent weeks and Diabate could be an alternative.
The young forward is quite versatile and he has played all across the front three in his career so far. Apparently, he is highly rated by Leicester City and they see him as a good prospect for the future.
Once the move is announced, Diabate will join up with the club’s under-23 squad.
It will be interesting to see whether he manages to break into the first team scene this season. The likes of Gray and Mahrez have done well so far and Diabate will have a massive challenge ahead of him.
The left-footed attacker has been ever-present for Gazelec this season. He has played 20 times for the French side this season, scoring three goals and assisting one more since his summer arrival.
Diabate has been linked with Southampton, Wolfsburg and Rennes in the past and the Foxes will be delighted to have secured the youngster’s services.