Leicester City eyeing up a move for Rafa Benitez

Leicester City could make a move for the Newcastle manager Rafa Benitez this summer.
Claude Puel’s future is in doubt after the hammering against Palace and the Spanish manager could come in to replace him.
Benitez has done a great job at Newcastle despite the lack of resources and he would certainly be a very good addition to Leicester. The Foxes want to finish in the top six regularly and someone like Benitez can certainly make that happen with the right amount of backing.
The Spaniard has already shown his quality with Liverpool, Chelsea, Newcastle and Valencia in the past.
Newcastle will not want to lose Benitez this summer but they need to back him in the transfer market. The former Liverpool boss was left frustrated with the lack of signing this year and he won’t stick around if the situation does not change.
It will be interesting to see whether Leicester can turn his head with an attractive offer now. It would certainly be an outstanding addition for them and it would highlight their ambitions as a club as well.