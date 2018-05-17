Leicester City closing in on Porto right back Ricardo Pereira

Leicester City are set to sign the Porto defender Ricardo Pereira this summer.
According to reports, the Foxes will pay around £25 million for the right back. Pereira has a £33 million release clause in his deal but Leicester have negotiated a lesser fee.
Apparently, Pereira wants his future sorted before he joins his country’s training camp ahead of the World Cup and the deal should be finalised soon.
The transfer window is now open and clubs will look to get their targets in before the World Cup in order to avoid delays and premium fees.
The 24-year-old was offered a new deal at Porto but he has chosen to join the Premier League side this summer. Pereira will compete with Danny Simpson for the right back spot next season.
Leicester City manager Claude Puel has worked with Pereira before and he will be fully aware of the defender’s strengths and weaknesses.
It will be interesting to see how quickly the defender can adapt to the pace of the Premier League next season. There is no doubt that Pereira is a good defender but he will need time to adjust to life in England.