Leicester City boss Puel hands Manchester United transfer blow in pursuit of Harry Maguire

Leicester City boss Claude Puel has insisted that his club intend to keep defender Harry Maguire amidst interest from Manchester United.
Maguire impressed for England during the World Cup as the Three Lions defied pre-tournament expectations and went on to reach the semi-finals before being eliminated by Croatia.
Jose Mourinho’s United are looking to bolster their defence before the transfer window closes and are hoping to recruit a new centre-back.
The three players whom they have been strongly linked with are Yerry Mina of Barcelona, Tottenham’s Toby Alderweireld and Maguire.
Puel however insists that the Foxes intend to keep Maguire after they lost former key man Riyadh Mahrez to Manchester City this summer.
United should rather turn their attention to signing Alderweireld.
The 29-year-old is rumored to be wanting out of Spurs and is at odds with their manager Mauricio Pochettino.
Spurs are likely to accept a bid for the Belgium international, though Daniel Levy is likely to demand a heavy fee.
There is also still animosity between the Spurs board and United due to the Dimitar Berbatov transfer in 2008 and this could make negotiations difficult.
Puel said as per Sky Sports: “For me it’s good for Leicester to keep a valuable player, and it’s important to show good ambition for the next season,”
“I can understand some speculation about our player because he has good attributes, but I am happy to keep him and hopefully start a great season.
“We lost Riyad Mahrez, who was a very good player for us. After Riyad it was important to keep our players and add some good players to strengthen the team.