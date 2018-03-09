Leicester City are eyeing up a move for Mohamed Elyounoussi

Leicester City are interested in signing the highly rated Basel attacker Mohamed Elyounoussi.
The 23-year-old has been in fine form this season and ESPN believe that Arsenal and Southampton are keeping tabs on the player as well.
Elyounoussi was outstanding against Manchester City in the Champions League this season and he has shown that he has the tools to succeed in the Premier League.
Leicester City star Riyad Mahrez has been linked with a move away from the club for a while now and Elyounoussi could be the ideal long-term replacement for him.
The young attacker has scored seven goals for Basel this season. He has also picked up 13 assists in all competitions for the Swiss side.
As per the reports, Leicester and Southampton have been tracking the player for a while now and they could make their move in the summer.
The player’s agent has confirmed that there is a lot of interest in his client and that he is ready to take the next step in his career.