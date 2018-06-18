Leicester City agree fee for James Maddison

Leicester City have agreed a fee for the highly talented Norwich midfielder James Maddison.
The 21-year-old midfielder is a target for Southampton and Everton as well but he prefers to join the former Premier League champions.
As per the reports, Maddison is all set to undergo his medical with the Foxes Belvoir drive in the coming days.
The Norwich City star had a phenomenal season in the Championship last year and he could prove to be a terrific addition to the Leicester side in the long run.
The Foxes will pay £24million for the 21-year-old playmaker who scored 15 goals in all competitions last season.
Maddison is rated as one of England’s finest young talents right now and his tendency to pop up in goalscoring positions from the midfield has drawn comparisons with Dele Alli.
It will be interesting to see how quickly he adapts to the pace of the Premier League next season. There is no doubt that he is a top-class talent who is ready to make the step up.
Last night, Sky Sports confirmed that Southampton have agreed a fee with Norwich for the player as well and it will come down to the player’s preference now.
BREAKING: Sky sources: @SouthamptonFC and @LCFC agree fees for @NorwichCityFC midfielder James Maddison. #SSN pic.twitter.com/dPxgM1Do7k
— Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) June 17, 2018