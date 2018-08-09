Leicester City agree deal to sign Caglar Soyuncu

Leicester City have agreed on a deal to sign the Freiburg defender Caglar Soyuncu this summer.
According to Sky Sports, the two clubs have agreed on a fee of around £19 million for the highly talented centre back.
Soyuncu was linked with a move to Arsenal earlier this summer.
The report adds that the 22-year-old will sign a five-year contract with the Foxes. Soyuncu will travel to England for his medical with Leicester today.
It will be interesting to see whether Soyuncu replaces Harry Maguire at the club. The Leicester City star has been linked with a move away from King Power Stadium. Apparently, Manchester United are interested in signing him.
Leicester have had an impressive window so far and the likes of Pereira and Maddison should make a big difference for them next season.
Soyuncu is a top-class talent as well and if he adapts to English football, he could be a star for them in the long run.
Sky Sports claims that defender Filip Benkovic could also join Leicester City before the transfer window closes.