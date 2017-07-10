Leicester City agree deal in principle for Kelechi Iheanacho

Manchester City striker Kelechi Iheanacho is all set to join Leicester City this summer.
According to Sky Sports, the Foxes have agreed to a deal in principle with the Etihad outfit and the young forward is likely to cost around £25m.
BREAKING: @LCFC agree deal in principle to sign @ManCity striker @67Kelechi – Sky sources. #SSNHQ pic.twitter.com/VZH3tKCnNC
— Sky Sports News HQ (@SkySportsNewsHQ) July 10, 2017
Iheanacho is very highly rated by the coaching staff at Manchester City but the lack of first team football has forced the player to consider a transfer. Since the arrival of Gabriel Jesus, the Nigerian has dropped further down the pecking order.
As per the report, the transfer will be confirmed when the contractual issues are addressed. Sky Sports claim that there could be discussions about a buy-back clause which allows Iheanacho to return to City for a fixed price in future.
Furthermore, the player will also need to sort out some disputes regarding his image rights before the contract with Leicester City can be signed.
Sky Sports believe that the player is keen on joining the Foxes this summer and both clubs are working to get the deal done.
Iheanacho should be a fantastic long-term signing for Leicester City. The 20-year-old is undoubtedly one of the best young forwards in England right now and he could be the ideal replacement for Jamie Vardy in the long run.