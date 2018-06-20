Leicester City agree deal for highly-rated midfielder Maddison

Leicester City confirm they have agree a deal with Norwich City for their highly-rated midfielder James Maddison. The 21-year-old has signed a five-year contract at the King Power Stadium after completing a medical and has been tipped for a bright future with the Midlands outfit.
Maddison made 53 appearances for the Canaries after joining from Coventry City in 2016. He was loaned back to Coventry for the remainder of his debut season and spent the first-half of the following campaign with Aberdeen. Upon his return to Carrow Road, the England u21 international racked up a handful of appearances and become a first-team regular in 2017/18.
Norwich finished 14th in the Championship last season and Maddison drew the plaudits for being the silver lining in a disappointing campaign. The 21-year-old missed two league games and contributed 22 goals for his troubles. No player in the Norwich side made more assists (8), scored more goals (14), completed more dribbles (104) or created more chances (124).
Leicester have signed a talented playmaker who could supply the bullets for the likes of Riyad Mahrez and Jamie Vardy to shine next season. Maddison is still only young and will have to adapt to the step up in quality, but he’s a talented player with a bright future nevertheless.
