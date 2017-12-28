Leicester braced for fresh approach from Arsenal for Riyad Mahrez

Arsenal are set to make an improved offer for Leicester City winger Riyad Mahrez.
The Gunners fell short of Leicester’s £45 million asking price last summer, but according to Algerian outlet Le Buteur manager Arsene Wenger is still interested in signing Mahrez.
The 26-year-old has scored six goals this season, including four in his last eight games, and Wenger has identified him as the perfect replacement for Alexis Sanchez.
The Chilean forward’s contract runs out at the end of this season and he seems set to move to Manchester City during the January transfer window.
With Mesut Ozil also looking likely to leave the Emirates Stadium, Wenger is in urgent need of reinforcments and Mahrez certainly fits the bill.
Mahrez signed for Leicester from Le Havre in 2014, helping them win the Championship and promotion to the Premier League at the end of his first season.
In 2015/16 he was the Algerian Footballer of the Year, the PFA Players’ Player of the Year, and was a member of the Premier League PFA Team of the Year as he helped Leicester win the Premier League.
Mahrez made his international debut for Algeria in 2014 and represented them at the World Cup that year.