Leganes vs Real Madrid Prediction, Betting Tips, Preview & Live Stream Info ahead of this week’s La Liga fixture.
Leganes vs Real Madrid
Liga BBVA 2016/17
5th April, 20:30 pm BST
Estadio Municipal de Butarque, Leganes
Live Stream: Watch Leganes vs Real Madrid live on Sky Sports 3
Real Madrid Team News & Preview
Real Madrid host Leganes in La Liga this week and they will be looking to extend their lead at the top of the table with a win. Los Blancos are unbeaten in their last six league games and two points ahead of Barcelona in first place.
Zidane will be without Raphael Varane for this game. The Frenchman is out injured.
Predicted Real Madrid Starting Lineup (4-3-3): Navas; Carvajal, Ramos, Pepe, Marcelo; Modric, Casemiro, Kroos; Bale, Benzema, Ronaldo
Leganes Team News & Preview
Leganes are unbeaten in their last four games in La Liga and have kept back-to-back clean sheets at home recently. They will be looking to contain Real Madrid’s world-class attack and pull off an upset here.
The home side will be without the services of Ibanez, Serantes, Moran and El Zhar this week.
Leganes Predicted Starting Lineup (3-4-3): Herrerin; Siovas, Mantovani, Bustinza; Rico, Perez, Alberto, Tito; Pires, Guerrero, Szymanowski
Leganes vs Real Madrid Key Stats
Leganes have drawn their last 3 matches in La Liga.
Real Madrid are undefeated in 22 of their last 24 away matches in La Liga.
Real Madrid have scored at least 2 goals in their last 6 matches in La Liga.
Leganes have kept a clean sheet in their last 3 home matches in La Liga.
Real Madrid have scored at least 2 goals in their last 3 matches against Leganes in all competitions.
Leganes vs Real Madrid Betting Tips
Leganes have seen over 2.5 goals in their last 3 matches against Real Madrid in all competitions.
Real Madrid have been outstanding on the road for a while now. Bet on Los Blancos to win here.
Leganes have been hard to beat recently. Bet on the home side to win or draw.
Leganes vs Real Madrid Prediction
This should be a routine victory for Real Madrid. Despite the impressive form of Leganes, Real Madrid are far too superior.
The home side will struggle to contain the away attack on current form. An away win seems likely.
Leganes 1-3 Real Madrid