Leeds United vs Bristol City: Team News, Predicted Lineups, Where To Follow, Betting Info

Leeds United vs Bristol City Prediction, Betting Tips, Preview & Live Stream Info ahead of this weekend’s Championship fixture.
Leeds United vs Bristol City
Championship 2016/17
Date: 14 February, 2017
Time: 19:45 pm BST
Venue: Elland Road
Where to follow: BBC local radio
LEEDS UNITED TEAM NEWS & PREVIEW
Leeds are 11 points behind leaders Newcastle United, and as such they have little chance of catching the Magpies. However, the Whites are just four points off the top three, and there is a great chance that they can make it into the play-off. But for that to happen, the results need to improve.
Central defender, Pontus Jansson, missed the last game with illness and he remains a doubt for this one as well. Leeds skipper, Liam Bridcutt, serves a one-match ban and he won’t be available for this tie. Charlie Taylor remains out with a hamstring injury.
Predicted Leeds Starting Lineup (4-2-3-1): Green, Ayling, Bartley, Cooper, Berardi, Vieira, O’Kane, Alfonso, Hernandez, Dallas, Wood.
BRISTOL CITY TEAM NEWS & PREVIEW
Bristol are in 20th place with 32 points, only three points above 22nd placed Blackburn. They are unbeaten in their last three games in the Championship, and head into this match will full confidence.
Predicted Bristol City Starting Lineup (4-2-3-1): Giefer, Golbourne, Wright, Flint, Little, Bryan, Hegeler, Brownhill, Cotterill, Abraham, Taylor
LEEDS VS BRISTOL KEY STATS
1 – Leeds have won just once in their last four games in all competitions
4 – Leeds have won their last four matches against Bristol City in all competitions.
10 – Bristol City have not won in their last 10 away matches in the Championship
LEEDS VS BRISTOL CITY BETTING TIPS
Garry Monk’s side may have been struggling in recent games, but at home Leeds are expected to win this tie comfortably. They are 2.15 with Betway to win this one.
Bristol have won just two in their last 14 games in all competitions. Their record against Leeds aren’t spectacular either, but the Robins may just get another good point. Back them to force a draw with 3.50 with Smartbets.
LEEDS VS BRISTOL PREDICTION
The 2-0 defeat against Cardiff City was Leeds’ fourth defeat in their last six games. They are still in the top five, and will be looking to close the gap with their rivals.
Prediction: Leeds United 2-1 Bristol City