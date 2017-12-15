Blog Columns Football Betting Leeds United tipped to endure difficult afternoon against Norwich

Leeds United tipped to endure difficult afternoon against Norwich

15 December, 2017 English Championship, Football Betting, Leeds United, Norwich City

Leeds United host Norwich City on Saturday aiming to close the gap on the top six in the Championship.

Last week’s 3-1 victory at QPR left Leeds four points off the play-off places, although former midfielder David Prutton believes the Canaries can spring a surprise at Elland Road this weekend.

City’s 3-1 win against Sheffield Wednesday was their first league victory since October, but Prutton is backing them to secure a 1-1 draw on Saturday (5/1 with Sky Bet)

“Norwich finally got a win on the board last weekend to end their dreadful run and ease some of the pressure on Daniel Farke,” Prutton told Sky Sports.

“But their reward for that is a tough trip to Elland Road to face a Leeds side who are trying to close in on the play-off places.

Thomas Christiansen’s side have got over their dip in form, but haven’t recorded back-to-back wins since mid-September, and you really need those runs of results to get yourself up the table.

“I can’t split them though – score draw.”

Both sides played well last weekend, but Prutton’s prediction seems well wide of the mark on this occasion.

The home side have bounced back from a disappointing run of results and should prove too strong for the visitors this weekend.

Leeds can be backed at 13/10 to see off Norwich and that looks great value.

Championship pundit eyeing 14/1 return from Derby vs Villa game
Two more Arsenal stars reject new deals as Arsene Wenger could lose 12 players by 2019

About The Author

michaeljblack

I'm a North West based freelance sports journalist with a passion for football. Follow me on Twitter @mjblack_ for my ramblings about the British game (plus other things thrown in for good measure).