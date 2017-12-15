Leeds United tipped to endure difficult afternoon against Norwich

Leeds United host Norwich City on Saturday aiming to close the gap on the top six in the Championship.
Last week’s 3-1 victory at QPR left Leeds four points off the play-off places, although former midfielder David Prutton believes the Canaries can spring a surprise at Elland Road this weekend.
City’s 3-1 win against Sheffield Wednesday was their first league victory since October, but Prutton is backing them to secure a 1-1 draw on Saturday (5/1 with Sky Bet)
“Norwich finally got a win on the board last weekend to end their dreadful run and ease some of the pressure on Daniel Farke,” Prutton told Sky Sports.
“But their reward for that is a tough trip to Elland Road to face a Leeds side who are trying to close in on the play-off places.
Thomas Christiansen’s side have got over their dip in form, but haven’t recorded back-to-back wins since mid-September, and you really need those runs of results to get yourself up the table.
“I can’t split them though – score draw.”
Both sides played well last weekend, but Prutton’s prediction seems well wide of the mark on this occasion.
The home side have bounced back from a disappointing run of results and should prove too strong for the visitors this weekend.
Leeds can be backed at 13/10 to see off Norwich and that looks great value.