Leeds United strongly fancied to deliver 10/11 pre-Christmas cracker

Former Leeds United midfielder David Prutton believes his old side will force their way back into the Championship play-off places this weekend.
A poor run of results led to United dropping down the table, but they have battled back and are now just a point behind the top six heading into Saturday’s game against Hull City.
Prutton has predicted a 1-0 win for Leeds (6/1 with Sky Bet) which would take them above either Aston Villa or Sheffield United in the table.
“Three points for Leeds will lift them back into the play-off places this weekend, which is a great achievement considering how bad their form was a few weeks ago,” he told Sky Sports.
“The defeat at Cardiff last weekend was a bit of a bump back down to earth for Nigel Adkins following the victory in his first game and to be honest I think it will be a similar result for them on Saturday.”
Sportslens recommended Leeds at 4/1 to finish in the top six a few weeks ago and they are now as low as 5/4 to secure at least a play-off spot this season.
Hull have won just one of their last nine games and the home side should prove too strong at Elland Road.
Thomas Christiansen’s side are 10/11 to win the game and that looks an outstanding bet.