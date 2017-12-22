Blog Columns Football Betting Leeds United strongly fancied to deliver 10/11 pre-Christmas cracker

22 December, 2017 English Championship, Football Betting, Hull City, Leeds United

Former Leeds United midfielder David Prutton believes his old side will force their way back into the Championship play-off places this weekend.

A poor run of results led to United dropping down the table, but they have battled back and are now just a point behind the top six heading into Saturday’s game against Hull City.

Prutton has predicted a 1-0 win for Leeds (6/1 with Sky Bet) which would take them above either Aston Villa or Sheffield United in the table.

“Three points for Leeds will lift them back into the play-off places this weekend, which is a great achievement considering how bad their form was a few weeks ago,” he told Sky Sports.

“The defeat at Cardiff last weekend was a bit of a bump back down to earth for Nigel Adkins following the victory in his first game and to be honest I think it will be a similar result for them on Saturday.”

Sportslens recommended Leeds at 4/1 to finish in the top six a few weeks ago and they are now as low as 5/4 to secure at least a play-off spot this season.

Hull have won just one of their last nine games and the home side should prove too strong at Elland Road.

Thomas Christiansen’s side are 10/11 to win the game and that looks an outstanding bet.

