Leeds United star reveals club’s minimum target for the season

Leeds United forward Caleb Ekuban has claimed that the club is more than capable of getting into one of the play-offs positions while insisting that he and his colleagues can achieve much more than that.
The 22-year-old, signed from Serie A side Chievo Verona in the summer, believes that not many sides are better than Thomas Christiansen’s stalwarts in the Championship this season.
““I always think that we can even achieve more,” he said when asked if the club is in place for a top six finish.
“I think that the play-offs are quite okay for our standards because we think there are not too many teams that are better than us.
“We think that the play-offs will be the right goal and I always think that we can even achieve more.
“There is a huge expectation but we know that we are players that can deal with that kind of pressure and we are showing it.
“Okay, maybe two or three weeks ago we didn’t show it but we still know that we are comfortable playing under pressure so we are okay with it.”
Christiansen’s side made a phenomenal start to the season winning five and drawing two of their opening seven games in the Championship. But seven defeats in nine games dropped them to 10th on the table. However, Leeds have picked up form again and now sit at eighth ahead of a game against fourth placed Aston Villa at Elland Road on Friday.