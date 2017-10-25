Leeds United star aims for Premier League football following contract extension

Championship side Leeds United have awarded defender Pontus Jansson with a five-year contract extension which will keep him at the club until 2022.
Leeds had to pay Serie A club Torino £3.5 million to sign the Swede on a permanent deal in July this year. With Leeds in impressive form in England’s second tier, Jansson believes that the club has a bright future ahead with promotion into the Premier League a realistic target for Thomas Christiansen’s side. The Sweden international also expressed his delight at playing for Leeds and insisted that the club has been very welcoming to him since the day he signed.
“I’m really happy of course,” Jansson told LUTV. “It’s felt like a second home since day one.
“We came from Italy where it was a little bit tougher, a different type of culture and a different type of football. England is quite similar to Sweden and Leeds were fantastic.
“Everyone’s been good to me and when I started to play good on the pitch, I got love from the fans. I’m really pleased to be here. I hope I can give something back now.
“I remember my first day here I got a question ‘what do I know about Leeds?’ I remember (Harry) Kewell, (Mark) Viduka, some of those players, and I said Leeds are a club who belong in the Premier League.
“I said since day one, and people laughed in the beginning, that I wanted to play in the Premier League with Leeds and now we’re getting closer and closer. We’re on our way to something good. Since day one I really believed in it and now there are more than me who believe in it.”
Christiansen’s side suffered a disappointing 3-1 defeat at the hands of Leicester City in the round of 16 of the Carabao Cup at the King Power Stadium on Tuesday but return to familiar surroundings at the weekend to host Sheffield United at Elland Road in a league tie.