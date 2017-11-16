Leeds United sign Ryan Edmondson from York City

Leeds United have agreed on a deal to sign the highly rated York City striker Ryan Edmondson.
The move has been confirmed on the Whites’ official website and the player will not join up with Leeds’ U18 and the U23 teams.
After completing his move to Leeds United, Edmondson revealed that he has been a Leeds fan since his childhood and it is hard for to him to believe that he has joined the club of his dreams.
It’s a big step now to move from York to Leeds but I have been a Leeds fan ever since I was a kid and it’s always been my dream to play at Elland Road. It is a difficult decision to leave York because I have only just started my scholarship and there is an amazing group of lads in the youth team. I have enjoyed every single second of my time at York and it’s a very friendly environment for a young player. Moving to any other club was going to be hard but I am going to my ‘dream’ club. I never expected to move from York to a Championship club but my aim is to push myself as hard as I can. I am still pinching myself now and worry that I might wake up from this dream! It’s all very surreal.
Leeds United are working hard to improve the pool of young talent at the club and signing players like Edmondson is a step in the right direction.
The 16-year-old is very highly rated within the game and he has the potential to become a first-team star in future. Edmondson has signed a contract until 2020 and he will be hoping to continue his development with regular football for Leeds’ youth teams now.