Leeds United should consider signing Tottenham defender Juan Foyth on loan

Leeds United endured a frustrating 2017-18 campaign, and they are looking to go through another rebuilding phase under a new manager.
One of the major areas where the incoming manager should focus on bolstering is the central defence. They managed to keep only three clean sheets in their last 20 games in the Championship and conceded 64 goals last season.
Needless to say, this is one area where Leeds should focus on signing a quality player, even if it is on a loan move.
With that in mind, they should make an attempt to sign Tottenham Hotspur defender Juan Foyth on loan in the summer transfer window.
The 20-year-old joined last summer from Estudiantes for a reported fee of £8 million.
With Spurs boasting quality players in defence, Foyth has struggled for regular game time. However, he is a fantastic young player, and a top class talent, and all he needs is a loan move elsewhere where he can get regular games under his belt.
Spurs have previously allowed their talented young players to ply trade in the Championship (Josh Onomah joined Aston Villa on loan last season) and Leeds should make a similar move to lure him to Elland Road.
He would add significant quality to the side, and the deal could turn out to be a masterstroke if they can pull it off.