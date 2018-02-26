Leeds United set to sign Matthew Turner in the summer

Leeds United are set to sign the highly rated keeper Matthew Turner at the end of this season.
The young goalkeeper has been a key part of Pontardawe’s U16 side and he will continue his development with the Championship giants from next season.
Recently, the player joined up with Leeds at the Aspire Training Academy in Qatar.
Pontardawe have confirmed on their Twitter account (via HITC) that the highly rated shot-stopper will join Leeds United in June.
Our U16 goalkeeper who will be leaving us in June for an amazing and fully deserved opportunity with @LUFC. Good luck! https://t.co/liKioZIhiK
— Pontardawe Academy (@pontyacademyfc) February 25, 2018
Leeds United have done well to improve the pool of young talent at the club and Turner will be the second Welshman to join Leeds this year after Tyler Roberts.
The Whites have signed 21-year old Polish stopper Kamil Miazes recently as well.
It is clear that Leeds are looking to build for the future and the fans will be delighted with this sustainable approach from the club.
As for Turner, this is a superb opportunity for him to fulfil his potential at a top club. Leeds have the facilities and the environment needed to groom young players like him.