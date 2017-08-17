Leeds United ready to sell Chris Wood for £20m

Leeds United striker Chris Wood has been linked with a move away from Elland Road this summer.
The 25-year-old forward is a target for Premier League outfit Burnley and Daily Star are reporting that the player is keen on the move.
Wood has already informed Leeds about his desire to join the Clarets and the Whites are willing to sell the player as well. However, Burnley will have to meet their asking price in order for the transfer to happen.
As per the report, Leeds are holding out for a fee in the region of £20m. Burnley are willing to pay as much as £15m for the player and time will tell whether the two clubs can reach a compromise.
Wood was Leeds’ best player last season and he managed to score 27 goals for them. Losing him would be a massive blow for the Whites but it seems that they are unwilling to hold on to an unhappy player.
Burnley manager Sean Dyche is desperate to sign the New Zealand international and the player wants to play in the Premier League as well.
Daily Star have quoted a source close to the player, saying: “Chris knows his stock has never been higher and wants a crack in the Premier League. But he also knows Leeds have to be realistic in their valuation and not hold out for a fee that is over the top.”