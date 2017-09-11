Leeds United preparing January move for Yosuke Ideguchi

According to reports from Yorkshire Evening Post, Leeds United are lining up a January move for Japanese midfielder, Yosuke Ideguchi.
The Yorkshire club have undergone a massive rebuilding process this summer under new manager Thomas Christiansen, with as many as 16 new players arriving at Elland Road.
However, it seems they are looking for more reinforcement, and are planning a move for the 21-year-old midfielder.
The report claims that the Elland Road club have begun negotiations to bring the midfielder, and are aiming to finalise the deal ahead of the January transfer window.
Last week, Leeds’ sporting director Victor Orta spoke about being close to signing a player from Asia, after extending their scouting network to the Far East.
Ideguchi, who was capped at Under-19 and Under-23 level by Japan, secured his first call-up to Japan’s senior squad earlier this year.
He played and scored in a 2-0 victory over Australia during a World Cup qualifier in Saitama on August 31.
Leeds United have made a strong start to their 2017/18 Championship campaign, and are unbeaten in their opening six games.
They registered their first home win of the season on Saturday when they comfortably won 5-0 against Burton.