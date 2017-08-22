Leeds United odds-on favourites to sign Danny Ings

Championship outfit Leeds United are odds on favourites to sign the out of favour Liverpool striker Danny Ings.
The former Burnley star has recovered from his long term injury and he could be the ideal replacement for Chris Wood. The Whites lost Wood to Burnley earlier this week and Christiansen will need a reliable goalscorer in order to keep their promotion hopes alive.
Danny Ings has managed to impress every time he has played for Liverpool and there is no doubt that he is too good for the Championship.
The English forward is behind the likes of Firmino, Sturridge, Solanke and Origi in the pecking order and he will do well to secure a move elsewhere. A loan move would be ideal for him at this stage. Ings needs to play regularly in order to recapture his form and regain his fitness.
Sky Bet are offering odds of 7/1 for the player to end up at Elland Road this summer. It is important to note that Leeds are not being linked with the player by any media outlet. The odds simply indicate that he is likely to join a particular club according to the bookies.
The 25-year-old forward joined Liverpool for a fee of £8m back in 2015 and has scored thrice in 11 appearances for the Reds so far.