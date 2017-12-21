Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Leeds United must sign Liverpool attacker Ben Woodburn in January

21 December, 2017 English Championship, English Premier League, Leeds United, Liverpool, Transfer News & Rumours

Liverpool attacker Ben Woodburn has been linked with a move away from the club.

The 18-year-old is a target for several Championship clubs and the Anfield outfit are prepared to let him leave on loan when the transfer window opens in January.

Earlier this week, Daily Mail reported that Leeds United are interested in the highly talented attacker.

Woodburn has already played for Liverpool and Wales’ senior team and he is clearly a world-class talent. Christiansen would certainly benefit from having someone like Woodburn at his disposal. Leeds are in need of attackers right now and the Welsh attacker would certainly add a new dimension to Christiansen’s side.

Furthermore, Woodburn is only 18 and if he manages to impress with Leeds during the second half of the season, Liverpool could look to send him back to Elland Road next year as well.

Klopp wants the player to stay in England and therefore Leeds should not have a problem convincing the Reds.

It will be tough for Woodburn to break into the Liverpool first team now and a loan move seems ideal. He can continue his development with regular first-team football for the rest of the season and then return to Liverpool as a better player in the summer.

Woodburn became Liverpool’s youngest goalscorer last year and then he went on to become Wales’ second youngest scorer after bagging a goal against Austria earlier this year.

