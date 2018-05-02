Leeds United looking to sign Nigerian striker Jerry Mbakogu

Leeds United are interested in signing the Nigerian striker Jerry Mbakogu this summer.
The 25-year-old forward has managed to sort out his work permit issues and Leeds are now looking to bring him to the Championship for next season.
The Whites are in need of a goalscorer and Mbakogu could be the ideal addition for them.
Leeds have been tracking the player since January and they have already initiated talks with his club Carpi months ago. The Championship outfit have the first refusal on the Nigerian and therefore they can sign if Carpi’s demands are met.
As per the reports, the Serie B forward is valued at around £4m.
The Nigerian forward has scored 6 goals in 22 appearances for Carpi this season and he will be hoping to improve on that tally if he moves to Leeds in the summer.
Mbakogu has been troubled with injuries during the second half of the season and he will be hoping to get back to his peak condition during the summer.
The 25-year-old is yet to be capped by Nigeria and he has now been declared an Italian citizen last week.