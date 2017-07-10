Leeds United looking to sign Manchester United’s Cameron Borthwick-Jackson

Manchester United left back Cameron Borthwick-Jackson could be loaned out this summer and Leeds United are being linked with the young full back.
According to ESPN, the Championship outfit are very interested in the Manchester United youth star. The report adds that Leeds are ready to sign him permanently if possible.
The young defender is very highly rated at Old Trafford and therefore a sale might not be on the cards right now. A loan, however, makes perfect sense for all parties. Borthwick-Jackson needs to play regularly in order to develop and that is not possible at Manchester United.
The left back was on loan at Wolves last season but did not get too many opportunities there. He returned to United after making just 7 appearances during the first half of the season.
Borthwick-Jackson made his mark at Old Trafford under the tutelage of Louis van Gaal and made 14 appearances under the Dutch manager in his final season.
Last year it was reported that Mourinho is an admirer of the defender. Earlier this year, Borthwick-Jackson also confirmed that Mourinho sees a future for him at Manchester United and believes that he is a ‘top player’.
However, Mourinho’s decision to leave the youngster out of his pre-season squad for the US tour suggests something very different.
It is clear that the player needs to move in order to kick-start his stagnating career. Whether it is a loan deal or a permanent one, Borthwick-Jackson has to look for more playing time now.