Leeds United looking to sign Jerry Mbakogu in the summer

Leeds United will look to sign the Nigerian forward Jerry Mbakogu at the end of the season.
The Championship outfit tried to sign the Carpi attacker last month but the Serie B side were not keen on losing a key player halfway through the season.
Mbakogu is likely to cost around £3.5million and he will add some much-needed pace and power to Leeds’ attacking unit.
The Nigerian has scored 6 goals so far this season and he is looking to guide his side to a promotion play-off place in Serie B.
Mbakogu is looking to secure a dual Italian passport and once that is sorted, Leeds will be able to complete the transfer without any work permit issues.
The Whites signed Pierre-Michel Lasogga on loan from Hamburg this season but the forward has struggled to impress so far. Leeds will need someone to spearhead their attack next season and Mbakogu can play the target man role for them.
Leeds United will be hoping to finish the season strongly under Paul Heckingbottom now.