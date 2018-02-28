Leeds United looking to sign Celtic playmaker Tom Rogic

Leeds United are looking to sign the highly rated Celtic midfielder Tom Rogic.
The 25-year-old playmaker has rejected the offer of extension at Celtic Park and the Scottish giants will need to prepare for his departure in the summer.
The midfielder has less than 18 months left on his deal and his value will keep plummeting if Celtic force him to stay beyond this season. Celtic fans will be disappointed with the player’s decision to turn down a renewal. Rogic has been a handy player for the Scottish giants and they will find it difficult to replace his goals from midfield.
Rogic has been a very useful player for Celtic over the last two seasons and he has managed to score 22 times during that period. The Australian international will be looking to make his mark in the World Cup this summer.
The Whites could certainly use some goals and creativity in their midfield and Rogic would be a good signing for them. It will be interesting to see whether they can agree on a fee with Celtic now.
Leeds are likely to fail in their push for promotion this season and signing players like Rogic would surely take them closer to their goal next year.