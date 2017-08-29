Leeds United land Hamburg striker on loan, Malmo forward to follow

Hamburg have confirmed striker Pierre-Michel Lasogga has joined Leeds United on a season-long loan.
The 25-year-old travelled to England on Monday and the German club has announced on social media the deal is now complete.
Leeds sold Chris Wood to Burnley for £15 million and have been linked with numerous strikers to replace last season’s leading goalscorer.
Former Blackburn Rovers duo Jordan Rhodes and Rudy Gestede were amongst Leeds’ targets, but manager Thomas Christiansen has decided Lasogga is the ideal replacement for Wood.
The former Germany Under-21 international, who has not played for Hamburg this season, scored eight goals in 30 Bundesliga appearances last term.
He joined Hamburg from Hertha BSC in 2014 and has notched 30 goals in 107 games for the club.
Leeds are also close to signing Malmo forward Pawel Cibicki in a deal worth £1.5 million.
Christiansen remains unbeaten at Elland Road since replacing Garry Monk in June and saw Leeds move third in the Championship table over the weekend following their victory at Nottingham Forest.