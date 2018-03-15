Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Leeds United keeping tabs on Huesca winger Álex Gallar

15 March, 2018 English Championship, Leeds United, Transfer News & Rumours

Leeds United are keeping tabs on the highly rated Huesca midfielder Alex Gallar.

According to Scouts Attending, Leeds United watched the midfielder in action against Real Valladolid last month. Gallar has been linked with a move to Leeds in the past and it will be interesting to see whether they make a move for the Spaniard this summer.

The 25-year-old can operate as the number ten as well as a winger. Gallar will add creativity and goals to Leeds’ midfield. The attacking midfielder has 5 goals and 7 assists for the Segunda leaders this season. Last year he bagged 17 goals for Cultural Leonesa.

The Huesca midfielder was brought in to replace Samuel Saiz, who left for Elland Road.

Gallar’s direct style and his ability to sniff out goals from the midfield would certainly help him settle into English football. However, judging by their reaction on Twitter, it seems like Leeds United fans are not convinced about Gallar.

