Leeds United interested in signing Danny Ings

Liverpool striker Danny Ings has been linked with a move away from the club.
According to ESPN, the former Burnley star is a target for Championship outfit Leeds United. The Whites are keen on securing promotion to the Premier League and they believe that Ings could help them achieve that goal.
As per the report, Leeds are ready to move for the player during the January transfer window.
Ings’ time at Liverpool has been plagued with injuries and the 24-year-old never quite managed to showcase his talent at Anfield.
Despite the fact that Ings has not played regularly in a while, he could prove to be a quality signing for Leeds. He has shown in the past that he is too good for the Championship.
Ings managed to score 21 goals for Burnley in the Championship during the 2013/14 season.
Leeds have had a decent start to this season and a player like Ings could take them to the next level. Also, the Liverpool striker needs to play regularly in order to get his fitness levels back up.
It will be interesting to see whether Leeds make an offer for the player in January. However, there is no doubt that a loan move would benefit all parties here.
Ings will be able to kick-start his career with regular football at Elland Road and if he manages to impress, Liverpool can always sell him for a profit next summer.