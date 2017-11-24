Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Leeds United fans want Tony Pulis as their next manager

Leeds United are going through a rough patch right now and it seems that the fans are losing patience with Thomas Christiansen.

The 44-year-old helped his side make a good start to the season. Some even tipped Leeds to secure automatic promotion after their impressive showing in the first few games. However, the Whites are in atrocious form right now and Christiansen is running out of time.

Leeds have lost eight of their last ten matches and if things do not improve soon, the Danish manager will be out of a job.

It seems that the Leeds faithful want Tony Pulis to succeed Christiansen.

The former WBA manager is out of a job right now and he would be a terrific addition for the Whites. Pulis has proven himself as a solid midtable manager in the Premier League and the 59 year old would certainly shine in the Championship.

All eyes will be on the Leeds hierarchy now. It will be interesting to see whether they persist with Christiansen for now.

 

 

