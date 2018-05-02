Blog Columns Site News Leeds United fans respond to Andrea Radrizzani’s Twitter post

Leeds United fans respond to Andrea Radrizzani’s Twitter post

2 May, 2018 English Championship, Leeds United, Site News

Leeds United owner Andrea Radrizzani took to social networking site Twitter to express his reaction after his company beat Sky Sports to the TV Rights of La Liga from the start of next season.

The Italian sports network, Eleven Sports, secured a three-year deal on Wednesday and in the process ended Sky’s long hold on Spanish football matches. Radrizzani tweeted:

According to reports from the Yorkshire Evening Post, a reported offer of £54m failed to secure another contract for Sky Sports as Eleven Sports weighed in with a lucrative bid.

The Leeds owner, who bought the club 12 months ago, founded Eleven Sports in 2015 and has built up rights to various sports across the globe.

Leeds United fans were quick to react to the news on Twitter, with many wondering what it actually means for the club. Fans would love to see the club signing more Spanish players or more funds being allotted for transfers, but the sad reality is Leeds United and Eleven Sports are two completely different entities, and the success of Eleven Sports will have no bearing on the Elland Road club.

Here are some of the best responses from the Leeds fans on Twitter:

Tottenham looking to sign Leonardo Bittencourt from Koln

About The Author

johnblake