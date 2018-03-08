Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Leeds United fans react to their defeat against Wolves

Wolves picked up a convincing 3-0 win over Leeds United in the Championship last night.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s men were winless in three league games and he will be delighted with the reaction from his players.

The Championship giants are now six points clear at the top of the table and they are firm favourites to go up.

Romain Saiss and Willy Boly headed in from close range and Benik Afobe lobbed the goalkeeper to secure an impressive win for the away side.

Leeds United keeper Peacock-Farrell saved the home side from further embarrassment by pulling off some vital saves off Jota, Cavaleiro and Bonatini in the first half.

The home fans were left disappointed once again and it will be interesting to see how they respond to this result now.

Paul Heckingbottom took over from Thomas Christiansen back in February but Leeds have shown no signs of improvement so far. They have won just one of their six matches since the new manager arrived.

Here is how the Leeds fans reacted to the defeat on Twitter.

 

