Leeds United fans react to their 2-1 win over Bolton

31 March, 2018 Bolton Wanderers, English Championship, Leeds United, Transfer News & Rumours

Leeds United picked up a win over Bolton in the Championship yesterday.

The Whites managed to win 2-1 thanks to goals from Caleb Ekuban and Pablo Hernandez.

Leeds have now ended their winless run of four matches and they will be confident heading into the game against Fulham next week.

Caleb Ekuban broke the deadlock for the hosts just three minutes into the game. Pablo Hernandez doubled the lead right after the break.

Bolton attacker Adam Le Fondre pulled one back for the visitors soon after the goal from Hernandez but Leeds managed to hold on for the three points.

Paul Heckingbottom will be delighted with how his players have performed under a lot of pressure. Leeds have been criticised heavily this season but the fans will be impressed with the team’s character against Bolton.

The Whites could have easily conceded another but they defended well and held on for the majority of the second half with just a one-goal lead.

This was Heckingbottom’s second win as Leeds manager and he will be hoping to finish the season strongly now.

Here is how the fans reacted to Leeds’ 2-1 win from yesterday.

 

