Leeds United fans react to their 2-1 win over Bolton

Leeds United picked up a win over Bolton in the Championship yesterday.
The Whites managed to win 2-1 thanks to goals from Caleb Ekuban and Pablo Hernandez.
Leeds have now ended their winless run of four matches and they will be confident heading into the game against Fulham next week.
Caleb Ekuban broke the deadlock for the hosts just three minutes into the game. Pablo Hernandez doubled the lead right after the break.
Bolton attacker Adam Le Fondre pulled one back for the visitors soon after the goal from Hernandez but Leeds managed to hold on for the three points.
Paul Heckingbottom will be delighted with how his players have performed under a lot of pressure. Leeds have been criticised heavily this season but the fans will be impressed with the team’s character against Bolton.
The Whites could have easily conceded another but they defended well and held on for the majority of the second half with just a one-goal lead.
This was Heckingbottom’s second win as Leeds manager and he will be hoping to finish the season strongly now.
Here is how the fans reacted to Leeds’ 2-1 win from yesterday.
👍👍👍
— Jo Conoby-GIbb (@joanneconoby) March 30, 2018
LEEDS ARE FALLING APA- wait what
— Ollie 🇦🇿 (@MovesLikeJagahh) March 30, 2018
Ekuban + some confidence will be great for us next season. #MOT #lufc
— Lufc (@leedsufc61) March 30, 2018
What about the next match we play Anita in midfield instead of O’Kane
— ##spider180## (@magillkevin) March 30, 2018
Back to winning ways. Atmosphere was unreal.
— Ryan Hickman (@Ryanlufc1992) March 30, 2018
Made my weekend going to Fulham on Tuesday with hope marching on together
— gary cottam (@garycottam4) March 30, 2018
At last a weekend of been happy, we’ve won!
— wheels23 (@AlanWheels23) March 30, 2018
Yes we win one. We’ll done lads. Let’s just hope this drought of losses has stopped. And now we learn as a team. Move forward. Team Spirit
Comeon Leeds United. That’s the Spirit pic.twitter.com/WGYTYbEbcm
— ☠ Jonathan Lee Mason ☠ (@DarkHeart_316) March 30, 2018
About time 😂👍🍺🍺🍺🍺
— Anthony (@trbw16) March 30, 2018
The comeback is on! #MOT
— Rio Goldhammer (@RioGoldhammer) March 30, 2018
Blimey! We won! I blame #brexit
— Paul Binns (@PaulBinns_) March 30, 2018
finally!
— Bruno Del Souza (@bdelsouza) March 30, 2018
Much needed win that!
Think Viera did great, Jannsson, Ekuban (hold up play was good needs to be more clinical), Dallas was good, P Farrel is very good and Alioski was ok.
Bit of time, few players and the okanes/penningtons gone.. who knows..
— The Magic Hat (@Badgersarebold) March 30, 2018