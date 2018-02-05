Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Leeds United fans react to the departure of Thomas Christiansen

5 February, 2018 English Championship, Leeds United, Transfer News & Rumours

Leeds United announced the departure of Thomas Christiansen last night after a seven-game winless run.

The Whites are currently in a slump and the club hierarchy has decided to part ways after the humiliating home defeat against Cardiff City.

It will be interesting to see who is chosen as a replacement for the remainder of this season.

Christiansen’s side have failed to show any signs of progress since his arrival eight months ago. The 44-year-old was Leeds’ sixth manager since 2014.

It is evident that the club is in desperate need of some stability. The next appointment could be the key to the club’s future.

The Whites have not played in the Premier League for quite some time now and the fans were expecting to fight for promotion this year. However, Leeds’ chances of securing promotion this season seem bleak.

As per the latest reports, former England boss Steve McLaren could replace Christiansen at Elland Road.

The 56-year-old has already held talks with the Leeds United chairman Andrea Radrizzani and director of football Victor Orta.

Reading boss Jaap Stam is another potential candidate who could take over at Elland Road.

 

