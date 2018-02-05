Leeds United fans react to the departure of Thomas Christiansen

Leeds United announced the departure of Thomas Christiansen last night after a seven-game winless run.
The Whites are currently in a slump and the club hierarchy has decided to part ways after the humiliating home defeat against Cardiff City.
It will be interesting to see who is chosen as a replacement for the remainder of this season.
Christiansen’s side have failed to show any signs of progress since his arrival eight months ago. The 44-year-old was Leeds’ sixth manager since 2014.
It is evident that the club is in desperate need of some stability. The next appointment could be the key to the club’s future.
The Whites have not played in the Premier League for quite some time now and the fans were expecting to fight for promotion this year. However, Leeds’ chances of securing promotion this season seem bleak.
As per the latest reports, former England boss Steve McLaren could replace Christiansen at Elland Road.
The 56-year-old has already held talks with the Leeds United chairman Andrea Radrizzani and director of football Victor Orta.
Reading boss Jaap Stam is another potential candidate who could take over at Elland Road.
how can anyone take the club seriously when we go through more managers than getting wins a season?
— Nick (@Nick28T) February 4, 2018
Gutted for him. Not his fault over red cards and Injuries and was a lovely man who felt for Leeds. Makes all the talk over “the project” look shallow.
— DonalC (@DonalCozzie) February 4, 2018
Feel for him, hasn’t had a say who to buy, told who to play, no say in nothing Goodluck to him xx
— SUSAN SMITH 1 (@SmithLeedsUtd) February 5, 2018
actually sad, top bloke, good luck thomas!
— pablo on the floor (@freakyforshaw) February 4, 2018
Feel for the bloke, been badly let down by player recruitment. Can Orta follow him out?
— Jordan Thomas (@jordanthomas95) February 4, 2018
Here we go again, why don’t u sack someone from behind the scenes instead. Should have given him full season at least. Pep was shite at Man City when he took over, now look 👍 fine the players Everytime they lose a game.
— Chelle Acott (@ChelleLUFC) February 4, 2018
Been made a scapegoat for bad signings made by Orta. @andrearadri wanting to promote togetherness and has now contradicted himself.back to square 1 as per usual.Managers need control of signings. Albeit TC never had a plan B, not all his fault.
— Rob B (@RobLUFC84) February 4, 2018
Gutted genuinely don’t think it’s his fault that where losing games!! The bans and injury’s Have caused this! It’s s Shame @T9Christiansen doesn’t deserve the boot!!
— jack pickup jarvis (@JarvisPickup) February 4, 2018